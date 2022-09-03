Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Humaniq has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $781,799.25 and approximately $20,769.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

