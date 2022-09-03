Humanscape (HUM) Tops One Day Volume of $471,088.00

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $128.73 million and approximately $471,088.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,807.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034830 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 831,409,623 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.