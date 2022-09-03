I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on I-Mab from $72.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of IMAB opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $80.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in I-Mab by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in I-Mab by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in I-Mab by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

