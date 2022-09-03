IAGON (IAG) Trading 31.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IAGON (IAG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. IAGON has a market capitalization of $832,857.95 and approximately $87,266.00 worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IAGON has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. One IAGON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

IAGON Profile

IAGON (CRYPTO:IAG) is a coin. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,580,000 coins. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon.

IAGON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON is an open source platform that uses cloud computing and storage services through blockchain technology. The IAGON platform uses the Alexandria Protocol (Artifical Intelligence smart computing protocol for optimization and management) to coordinate the computing resources between miners and customers designing a dynamic ecosystem. Also in the IAGON ecosystem, miners are rewarded by performing computing tasks and storing user’s files. The IAG token is an Ethereum-based utility token used to purchase cloud & processing services and also to reward the participants for allocating computing resources. “

