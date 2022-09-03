IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,010,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after buying an additional 346,118 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX opened at $343.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $695.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

