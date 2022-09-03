Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.74

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and traded as low as $16.70. Indivior shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 12,370 shares traded.

Indivior Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.16.

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Indivior had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 66.83%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

