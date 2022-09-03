Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $2,971,500.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $2,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tesla Trading Down 2.5 %

TSLA opened at $270.21 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.86 and a 1-year high of $414.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.69 billion, a PE ratio of 97.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 100.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $333.33 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $233.33 to $244.33 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $416.67 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $141.33 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $233.33 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.66.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

