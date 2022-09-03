Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 203.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after purchasing an additional 563,302 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $207,038,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8,680.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 443,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,121,000 after purchasing an additional 438,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $362.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.