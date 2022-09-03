Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 892 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.57.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

