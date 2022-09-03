Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of VCV opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $14.47.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
