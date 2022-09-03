Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VCV opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $14.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 44,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

