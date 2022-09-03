Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:VGM opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after buying an additional 112,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

