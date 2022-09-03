iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,422,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861,407 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 18.69% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,998,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $112,000.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGIB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.91. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.