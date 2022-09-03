Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $139,333.00

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $139,333.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,807.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034830 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022215 BTC.

About Isiklar Coin

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io.

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

According to CryptoCompare, "ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. "

