Isiklar Coin Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001574 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $1.66 million and $136,769.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Isiklar Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,933.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00131791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034573 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00085098 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io.

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Isiklar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Isiklar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Isiklar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.