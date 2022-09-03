J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,673 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $34,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

