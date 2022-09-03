J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.3% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 50,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 808,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 170,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 100,445 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,721,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,457,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Price Performance

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.