J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 3.4% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $301.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $286.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.69.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.63.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

