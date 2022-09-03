J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Moderna comprises approximately 1.6% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. American National Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 53.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 36.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $151,971.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at $220,799,898. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $151,971.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at $220,799,898. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,835 shares of company stock worth $90,974,017. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Moderna stock opened at $138.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day moving average of $151.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $464.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

