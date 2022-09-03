Jabodon PT Co. Cuts Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Jabodon PT Co. cut its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises about 1.7% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $63,342,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $1,340,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DASH traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.23. 4,358,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,297. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.70. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.18.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DASH. Mizuho lowered their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $826,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,582,736.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,284 shares of company stock worth $8,550,662. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

