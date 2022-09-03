Jabodon PT Co. Has $3.74 Million Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Jabodon PT Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Pacira BioSciences accounts for approximately 2.3% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jabodon PT Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Pacira BioSciences worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,739. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,947. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

See Also

