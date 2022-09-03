Jabodon PT Co. Reduces Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jabodon PT Co. cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,947 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 5.0% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank lifted its holdings in CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CSX by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

Insider Activity

CSX Price Performance

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.24. 10,934,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,824,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

