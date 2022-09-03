Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,301 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 678.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.