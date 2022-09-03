Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €60.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($68.88) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($82.65) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 6.7 %

ETR:COP opened at €39.20 ($40.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.20. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €36.30 ($37.04) and a 12 month high of €82.80 ($84.49).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

