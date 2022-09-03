Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €44.40 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.40 ($45.31) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

ETR:HEI opened at €46.74 ($47.69) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €43.40 ($44.29) and a twelve month high of €74.50 ($76.02). The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

