Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €13.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($14.08) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 12th. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays set a €5.40 ($5.51) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.59) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 6.3 %

TKA opened at €5.79 ($5.91) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.19. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($27.56).

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

