Jigstack (STAK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $629.00

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Jigstack has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $629.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jigstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jigstack has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jigstack Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack.

Buying and Selling Jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jigstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jigstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

