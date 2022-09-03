John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

PDT opened at $15.19 on Friday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13.

Insider Activity at John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

In related news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,611 shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $40,888.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $7,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

