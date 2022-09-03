Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Takes $675,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.6% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after buying an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 88.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,204,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308,627 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.24. 84,924,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,553,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

