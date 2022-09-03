Ki Trading 12.4% Higher This Week (XKI)

Ki (XKI) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Ki has a market capitalization of $14.17 million and approximately $11,056.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ki has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00781378 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00839371 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015516 BTC.
About Ki
Ki’s total supply is 947,624,753 coins and its circulating supply is 198,348,213 coins. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation.
Buying and Selling Ki
