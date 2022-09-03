KickToken (KICK) Achieves Market Cap of $856,444.63

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $856,444.63 and $163,858.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,781.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00131980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034451 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022245 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

