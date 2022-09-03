KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) One Day Volume Tops $344.00

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $73,493.20 and $344.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,722.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00132227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00034441 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022312 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.