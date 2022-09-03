Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €103.00 ($105.10) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €100.00 ($102.04) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($122.45) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($94.90) to €95.00 ($96.94) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.88.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

Shares of KGSPY opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $126.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.70.

Kingspan Group Dividend Announcement

About Kingspan Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1663 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

