Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Several research firms have commented on KNTE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53.

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

About Kinnate Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 18.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,264,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,014,000 after acquiring an additional 671,092 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,306,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after buying an additional 749,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 12.9% in the first quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 624,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 71,108 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.