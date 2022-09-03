Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Price Target Increased to C$26.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

KEC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy stock opened at C$15.08 on Tuesday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 1 year low of C$11.09 and a 1 year high of C$18.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$665.24 million and a P/E ratio of 55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21.

Insider Activity at Kiwetinohk Energy

About Kiwetinohk Energy

In other news, Director John Kendall Whelen acquired 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.95 per share, with a total value of C$164,492.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$518,088.

(Get Rating)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.