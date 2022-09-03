Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.35

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and traded as low as $3.09. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 442,292 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKPNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 3.65%.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.