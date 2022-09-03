KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Trading Down 0.5%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.37. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.69% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

