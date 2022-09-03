KStarCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.96 Million (KSC)

KStarCoin (KSC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, KStarCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. KStarCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KStarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,716.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00132081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00034434 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022318 BTC.

KStarCoin Coin Profile

KStarCoin (CRYPTO:KSC) is a coin. KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KStarCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KStarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KStarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

