KUN Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,320.72 (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. KUN has a total market capitalization of $9,320.72 and $70.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KUN has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KUN coin can currently be bought for $4.66 or 0.00023527 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00328882 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002397 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835729 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015529 BTC.
KUN Profile
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io.
KUN Coin Trading
