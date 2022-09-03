KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Stock Price Up 3.8%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €62.90 ($64.18) and last traded at €62.90 ($64.18). Approximately 13,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 533% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €60.60 ($61.84).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Warburg Research set a €65.50 ($66.84) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 12th.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

