Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

LE opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.46.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 32.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

