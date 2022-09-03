Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Lands’ End Trading Down 7.6 %
LE opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.46.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.
