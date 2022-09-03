Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of LE traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 448,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,449. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $361.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 33.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Featured Stories

