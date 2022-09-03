LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.