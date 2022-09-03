LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 669,252 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

