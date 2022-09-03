Lightstreams (PHT) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Lightstreams (PHT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $143,970.74 and $23.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,808.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034449 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

