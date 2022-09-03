LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Shares Down 2.7%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) fell 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. 161,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 368,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
LIQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on LiqTech International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
