LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Shares Down 2.7%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) fell 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. 161,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 368,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on LiqTech International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in LiqTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,416,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 108,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.