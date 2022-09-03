Litecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $594.43 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $60.89 or 0.00308600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and $594.43 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,087,244 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

