LuaSwap (LUA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $1,082.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00132148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034447 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022299 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,812,589 coins and its circulating supply is 183,469,320 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

