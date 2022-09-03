Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 32.83.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Lucid Group Trading Down 1.4 %

LCID opened at 15.16 on Friday. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of 13.25 and a 1-year high of 57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 20.36.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,982,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 36,150 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

