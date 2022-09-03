MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$15.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$13.60 and a one year high of C$26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 30.10 and a quick ratio of 28.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.57.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.5200001 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

