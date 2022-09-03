Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $43.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

