Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,737,000 after acquiring an additional 922,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,708,000 after purchasing an additional 255,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,286,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BMY opened at $68.61 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

